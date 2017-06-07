Top Stories
Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Alex Rodriguez's Ex Is Threatening to Release Their Private Messages

Alex Rodriguez's Ex Is Threatening to Release Their Private Messages

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 10:35 am

Danny Dias Dead - 'Road Rules' Star Found Dead in Brooklyn Apartment

Danny Dias Dead - 'Road Rules' Star Found Dead in Brooklyn Apartment

Danny Dias, who starred on season 13 of MTV’s Road Rules, has passed away. He was reportedly 33 years old.

Danny competed on the reality show back in 2004 and was found dead in his Brooklyn, New York apartment on Monday (June 5). No official statement has been released.

According to TMZ sources, a friend tried to contact Danny this past weekend and eventually went to the apartment to find him deceased. His official cause of death has not been revealed.

Our thoughts are with Danny‘s loved ones during this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: wenn
Posted to: Danny Dias, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

getty
  • Kevin Hart responds to Bill Mahr's N-word joke - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande drops "Over the Rainbow" to raise money for Manchester victims - Just Jared Jr
  • Another Pretty Little Liars character got engaged in the latest episode - Wetpaint
  • David Spade is the latest celeb victim of a home burglary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Rihanna shuts down body shamers - Gossip Cop