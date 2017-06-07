Danny Dias Dead - 'Road Rules' Star Found Dead in Brooklyn Apartment

Danny Dias, who starred on season 13 of MTV’s Road Rules, has passed away. He was reportedly 33 years old.

Danny competed on the reality show back in 2004 and was found dead in his Brooklyn, New York apartment on Monday (June 5). No official statement has been released.

According to TMZ sources, a friend tried to contact Danny this past weekend and eventually went to the apartment to find him deceased. His official cause of death has not been revealed.

Our thoughts are with Danny‘s loved ones during this time.