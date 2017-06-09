Top Stories
Fri, 09 June 2017 at 10:00 am

Banners Drops New Single 'Someone to You' - Listen Now!

Banners Drops New Single 'Someone to You' - Listen Now!

Banners is a singer that you should be paying attention to and he just dropped his new single “Someone to You,” which you can listen to now!

The Liverpool native is currently on tour with Milky Chance and he is signed to Island Records.

Banners, whose real name is Mike Nelson, released his song “Holy Ground” last year and dropped a video for it staring Ashley Greene and The Walking Dead‘s Andrew J. West in January.

If you love Banners‘ velvety falsetto voice, make sure to check out his other songs on iTunes!
  • Mary J. Blige has been ordered to pay her ex $30,000 in spousal support - TMZ
  • Christina Grimmie's posthumous debut album has been released - Just Jared Jr
  • Farrah Abraham sends a cease and desist order to another Teen Mom OG co-star - Wetpaint
  • Jon Hamm has join the star-studded cast of the upcoming comedy Tag - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Celebs have a lot to say about former FBI director James Comey's Senate hearing - Gossip Cop