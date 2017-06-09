Banners Drops New Single 'Someone to You' - Listen Now!

Banners is a singer that you should be paying attention to and he just dropped his new single “Someone to You,” which you can listen to now!

The Liverpool native is currently on tour with Milky Chance and he is signed to Island Records.

Banners, whose real name is Mike Nelson, released his song “Holy Ground” last year and dropped a video for it staring Ashley Greene and The Walking Dead‘s Andrew J. West in January.

If you love Banners‘ velvety falsetto voice, make sure to check out his other songs on iTunes!