Top Stories
Katy Perry: 'Witness' Album Download &amp; Stream - Listen Now!

Katy Perry: 'Witness' Album Download & Stream - Listen Now!

Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Fri, 09 June 2017 at 2:03 am

Rachel McAdams Stuns for First Event Appearance in 2017!

Rachel McAdams Stuns for First Event Appearance in 2017!

It has been a long time since Rachel McAdams had to glam up for an event and she stunned in her first appearance of the year!

The 38-year-old actress helped honor Diane Keaton at the American Film Institute’s 2017 Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute on Thursday (June 8) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Rachel and Diane have worked together on two films – 2005′s The Family Stone and 2010′s Morning Glory.

While Rachel was spotted on the set of a movie in April, her last appearance before that was at the Doctor Strange premiere in October.

Other stars who attended the event included Lisa Kudrow, Meg Ryan, Sarah Silverman, and Andie MacDowell.

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Johanna Ortiz dress.

20+ pictures inside of Rachel McAdams and other sat the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 01
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 02
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 03
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 04
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 05
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 06
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 07
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 08
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 09
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 10
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 11
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 12
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 13
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 14
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 15
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 16
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 17
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 18
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 19
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 20
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 21
rachel mcadams honors diane keaton at afi tribute 22

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andie MacDowell, Lisa Kudrow, Meg Ryan, Rachel McAdams, Sarah Silverman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande resumes her tour in Paris and everyone in attendance is put through rigorous security after the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Noah Cyrus wants to do a song with Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom's daughter says his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was "toxic" - Wetpaint
  • Check out one of the first reviews of The Mummy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Jennifer Aniston starring in a musical? - Gossip Cop