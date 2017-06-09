Rachel McAdams Stuns for First Event Appearance in 2017!

It has been a long time since Rachel McAdams had to glam up for an event and she stunned in her first appearance of the year!

The 38-year-old actress helped honor Diane Keaton at the American Film Institute’s 2017 Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute on Thursday (June 8) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Rachel and Diane have worked together on two films – 2005′s The Family Stone and 2010′s Morning Glory.

While Rachel was spotted on the set of a movie in April, her last appearance before that was at the Doctor Strange premiere in October.

Other stars who attended the event included Lisa Kudrow, Meg Ryan, Sarah Silverman, and Andie MacDowell.

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Johanna Ortiz dress.

20+ pictures inside of Rachel McAdams and other sat the event…