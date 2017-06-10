Amber Rose Bares It All In Instagram Photo to Promote Third Annual SlutWalk

Amber Rose is baring it all for a good cause!

The 33-year-old model took to her Instagram to share a sultry photo, to help spread awareness about her upcoming SlutWalk.

In the image, shot by photographer Orin Fleurimont, Amber can be seen in a black bikini top, fur coat and baring it all from the waist down.

“#amberroseslutwalk,” she simply captioned the image.

SlutWalk is an annual event that helps to raise awareness about sexual injustice and gender inequality. It provides a safe, inclusive space to entertain, educate, and empower.

Amber‘s third SlutWalk is set to take place from September 30th to October 1st in Los Angeles.

To see the full photo, head to Amber‘s Instagram.