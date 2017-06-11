Top Stories
Sun, 11 June 2017 at 6:13 pm

Oh Hello's Nick Kroll & John Mulaney Suit Up for Tony Awards 2017!

Oh Hello's Nick Kroll & John Mulaney Suit Up for Tony Awards 2017!

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney hit the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The two comedians appeared on Broadway this season in the play Oh, Hello, though the show sadly did not get any nominations.

Nick and John are set to present together during the show and we’re sure they have something funny planned!

“shhhh we are presenting at @thetonyawards tonight. Live from Radio City Music Hall. 8 pm NYC time on CBS,” John captioned the below Instagram pic from rehearsals.

A post shared by John Mulaney (@johnmulaney) on

FYI: John is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna Couture.
