Mon, 12 June 2017 at 10:28 am

Ben Platt Sends Inspiring Message During Acceptance Speech at Tony Awards 2017 (Video)

Ben Platt Sends Inspiring Message During Acceptance Speech at Tony Awards 2017 (Video)

Ben Platt gave one of the most inspiring speeches of the night for his Best Leading Actor in a Musical win at the 2017 Tony Awards!

The 23-year-old Dear Evan Hansen sent an inspiring message to young people while accepting his award on stage at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night (June 11) in New York City.

WATCH NOW: See video of Ben Platt performing at the Tonys

“To all young people watching at home, don’t waste any time trying to be like anybody else because the things that make you strange are the things that make you powerful,” he said after his rapid-paced acceptance speech. Do you know anyone who can talk as fast as him under that pressure?!


