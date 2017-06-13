Top Stories
Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 10:15 am

Game of Thrones' Michiel Huisman Lands Role in Netflix's 'Haunting of Hill House'

Game of Thrones' Michiel Huisman Lands Role in Netflix's 'Haunting of Hill House'

Game of Thrones and Nashville hottie Michiel Huisman has landed a role in the reboot of The Haunting of Hill House!

If you didn’t know, The Haunting of Hill House is an adaptation of Shirley Jackson‘s classic 1959 novel. The novel focuses on a haunted 80-year-old mansion. Michiel will be playing the role of Steven Crane, a supernatural book writer, THR reports.

The Netflix reboot will feature 10 episodes.

The book has been adapted recently in 1999 as the film The Haunting with Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Owen Wilson and Lili Taylor.

Stay tuned for more casting of the show!
Just Jared on Facebook
michiel huisman netflix show 01
michiel huisman netflix show 02
michiel huisman netflix show 03
michiel huisman netflix show 04
michiel huisman netflix show 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Michiel Huisman, Netflix

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Johnny Depp didn't have crazy demands while dining at a restaurant - Gossip Cop
  • Succubus

    He’s yummy!