Game of Thrones' Michiel Huisman Lands Role in Netflix's 'Haunting of Hill House'

Game of Thrones and Nashville hottie Michiel Huisman has landed a role in the reboot of The Haunting of Hill House!

If you didn’t know, The Haunting of Hill House is an adaptation of Shirley Jackson‘s classic 1959 novel. The novel focuses on a haunted 80-year-old mansion. Michiel will be playing the role of Steven Crane, a supernatural book writer, THR reports.

The Netflix reboot will feature 10 episodes.

The book has been adapted recently in 1999 as the film The Haunting with Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Owen Wilson and Lili Taylor.

Stay tuned for more casting of the show!