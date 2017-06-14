Khloe Kardashian Tries to Connect to Late Father on 'Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry' (Video)
Khloe Kardashian is set to appear on tonight’s episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.
In the clip below, the 32-year-old reality star brings a stuffed monkey that belonged to her late father Robert Kardashian, in hopes that Tyler will connect with him.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian
Tyler told her some interesting things about the timing of his passing.
Pictured: Khloe meets up with her pal Malika Haqq for a bite to eat at Emilio’s Trattoria on Wednesday (June 14) in Los Angeles.
Click inside to watch the clip of Khloe on Hollywood Medium…