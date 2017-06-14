NeNe Leakes is Returning to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

NeNe Leakes will be returning to the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta for the upcoming 10th season.

The 49-year-old reality star, who stopped being a permanent fixture after season 7, has struck a deal with Bravo.

“It’s been a long process but we’ve finally reached an agreement!” NeNe tweeted. “All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA. #thethreatisback.”

It’s unclear in what capacity NeNe will be appearing. She could be back full-time or just popping up in a couple episodes.