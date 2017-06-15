Book of Henry's Naomi Watts Sends Support to Cast at Premiere!

Book of Henry star Naomi Watts couldn’t make it to the opening night premiere of the film, but she made sure to send her love and support to her castmates!

The 48-year-old actress is currently in Denmark filming her other upcoming movie Ophelia, in which she plays Gertrude/Mechtild.

Her Book of Henry co-stars – Maddie Ziegler, Jaeden Lieberher, and Jacob Tremblay – stepped out for the premiere during the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on Wednesday (June 14) in Culver City, Calif.

Also in attendance from the film were Bobby Moynihan, Dean Norris, and director Colin Trevorrow. Stevie Nicks, Mark Hamill, Madelyn Deutch, her mom Lea Thompson, and Maddie‘s sister Mackenzie Ziegler also showed up to offer their support.

“We miss you too @naomiwatts !!!” Maddie shared on Instagram.

Watch Naomi‘s creative video below, and don’t miss Book of Henry when it hits theaters this Friday (June 16)! (Watch the trailer here.)

A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

FYI: Maddie is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress, Jimmy Choo heels, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

20+ pictures inside of Maddie Ziegler and the Book of Henry cast at the premiere…