Top Stories
Thu, 15 June 2017 at 3:07 pm

Book of Henry's Naomi Watts Sends Support to Cast at Premiere!

Book of Henry's Naomi Watts Sends Support to Cast at Premiere!

Book of Henry star Naomi Watts couldn’t make it to the opening night premiere of the film, but she made sure to send her love and support to her castmates!

The 48-year-old actress is currently in Denmark filming her other upcoming movie Ophelia, in which she plays Gertrude/Mechtild.

Her Book of Henry co-stars – Maddie Ziegler, Jaeden Lieberher, and Jacob Tremblay – stepped out for the premiere during the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on Wednesday (June 14) in Culver City, Calif.

Also in attendance from the film were Bobby Moynihan, Dean Norris, and director Colin Trevorrow. Stevie Nicks, Mark Hamill, Madelyn Deutch, her mom Lea Thompson, and Maddie‘s sister Mackenzie Ziegler also showed up to offer their support.

“We miss you too @naomiwatts !!!” Maddie shared on Instagram.

Watch Naomi‘s creative video below, and don’t miss Book of Henry when it hits theaters this Friday (June 16)! (Watch the trailer here.)

A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on

FYI: Maddie is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress, Jimmy Choo heels, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

20+ pictures inside of Maddie Ziegler and the Book of Henry cast at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 01
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 02
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 03
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 04
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 05
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 06
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 07
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 08
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 09
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 10
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 11
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 12
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 13
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 14
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 15
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 16
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 17
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 18
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 19
maddie ziegler joins her book of henry cast at la film festival premiere 20

Credit: Steve Cohn/Invision for Focus Features/AP Images; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Bobby Moynihan, Colin Trevorrow, Dean Norris, Jacob Tremblay, Jaeden Lieberher, Lea Thompson, Mackenzie Ziegler, Maddie Ziegler, Madelyn Deutch, Mark Hamill, Stevie Nicks

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Serena and Venus' father files for divorce - TMZ
  • Which Harry Potter star sang in the street and no one even noticed? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry says award shows are fake - TooFab
  • This is what Wonder Woman means for female directors - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Zendaya and Tom Holland playfully drag each other on social media - Just Jared Jr