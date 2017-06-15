Top Stories
Thu, 15 June 2017 at 2:00 pm

Is There a 'Cars 3' End Credits Scene?

Cars 3 hits theaters this weekend, and fans will want to know if they should stay in their seats for any post-credits scenes.

Well, good news – there’s a short scene after the credits for fans to enjoy! The extra scene features Mater (Larry the Cable Guy), so be sure to remain for the entire credits.

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!
Photos: Disney/Pixar
