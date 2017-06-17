Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are in Love at the Louvre!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are a fashionable duo while heading into the Louvre to check out art on Saturday (June 17) in Paris, France.

The 47-year-old entertainer and the 41-year-old former baseball player have been traveling around France this week and they were spotted baring their hot bodies on a yacht off Antibes on Friday. See the pics now on TMZ!

