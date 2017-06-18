Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson Says She & Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 12:00 pm

'Cars 3' Beats 'Wonder Woman' at Weekend Box Office

'Cars 3' Beats 'Wonder Woman' at Weekend Box Office

Cars 3 won this weekend’s box office with a whopping $57.2 million debut.

According to THR, the Disney/Pixar animated flick made $74.8 million globally so far.

Coming in at No. 2 was Gal Gadot‘s highly-praised new film Wonder Woman, which earned an additional $40.8 million for a domestic total of $274.6 million.

Taking the third spot was the Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me, exceeding expectations with $27.1 million.

Rounding out the top five were The Mummy, and Mandy Moore and Claire Holt‘s new film 47 Meters Down, grossing $13.9 million and $11 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, Rough Night – starring Scarlett Johansson, Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon, and Zoe Kravitz – brought in $8.1 million in its first weekend.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend?

