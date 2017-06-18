Top Stories
Sun, 18 June 2017 at 9:25 pm

Rob Kardashian Spends First Father's Day with Dream at Disneyland!

Rob Kardashian Spends First Father's Day with Dream at Disneyland!

Rob Kardashian celebrated his first Father’s Day with his daughter Dream, 7 months, at Disneyland!

The 30-year-old reality star posted an adorable photo of his daughter in a Minnie Mouse hat after her day at the amusement park.

“Thank You @disneyland for the best first Father’s Day trip with my baby,” Rob captioned the photo of his baby girl on Instagram.

Blac Chyna was also at Disneyland with Rob and Dream for the day, as captured in photos by TMZ. Chyna and Dream were both sporting Minnie Mouse ears!
Photos: wenn
