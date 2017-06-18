Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson Says She & Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 1:45 am

Tori Spelling Debuts Purple Hair at 'Despicable Me 3' Screening!

Tori Spelling is rocking a bold, new look for the summer!

The 44-year-old reality star showed off her new purple hair as she attended a screening of the upcoming Despicable Me 3 on Friday night (June 16) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tori Spelling

Tori – who usually rocks platinum blonde hair – matched her new hair with purple eyeshadow in a purple dress.

Later that day, Tori took to Instagram to share a selfie of her new hair while she hung out at the Museum of Ice Cream with her kids.
Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Tori Spelling

