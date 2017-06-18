Tori Spelling Debuts Purple Hair at 'Despicable Me 3' Screening!
Tori Spelling is rocking a bold, new look for the summer!
The 44-year-old reality star showed off her new purple hair as she attended a screening of the upcoming Despicable Me 3 on Friday night (June 16) in Los Angeles.
Tori – who usually rocks platinum blonde hair – matched her new hair with purple eyeshadow in a purple dress.
Later that day, Tori took to Instagram to share a selfie of her new hair while she hung out at the Museum of Ice Cream with her kids.