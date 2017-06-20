The Catholic League Is Not Happy With Aubrey Plaza's New Movie 'The Little Hours'

Aubrey Plaza is all smiles as she hits the red carpet at the premiere of her film The Little Hours held during the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on Monday (June 19) in Culver City, Calif.

The 32-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Dave Franco, Molly Shannon, Kate Micucci, and director Jeff Baena.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aubrey Plaza

That same evening, Aubrey made an appearance on CONAN and talked about how The Catholic League condemned the film, calling it “trash. Pure trash.”

“They haven’t even seen it yet so maybe they should wait and see it before they get angry. We just thought let’s be honest, we don’t have any secrets here,” Aubrey told Conan. “I just want everyone to like it. If they like it they like it, you know, get over it if they don’t. It’s not an indictment on Christianity or the church, it’s a historical depiction of nuns from the middle ages and its accurate what happens in the film. I’m being serious.”



The Catholic League Condemned Aubrey Plaza’s New Movie

Click inside to watch the rest of Aubrey Plaza’s appearance on Conan…



Aubrey Plaza Wants To Be Swaddled Like A Baby – CONAN on TBS



Aubrey Plaza’s First Job Was At A Convent