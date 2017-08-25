Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 7:54 pm

Nick Jonas Wasn't Happy About Being Called Short By a Fan

Nick Jonas Wasn't Happy About Being Called Short By a Fan

Nick Jonas just called out a fan who was pretty rude to him!

The 24-year-old entertainer stopped to take a photo with a fan named Zak Hanzal earlier this week but Nick wasn’t too happy with the post about it on Instagram.

Zak reportedly shared the photo with the caption, “@nickjonas u need a couple more inches bruhh,” referencing the height difference between the two.

Nick fired back, commenting, “You need some manners ‘bruh’ I didn’t need to stop to take that picture with you. Just rude. Very rude.”

After fans came to Nick‘s defense, he added, “Hey y’all…it’s all good. No need to spread hate.”

Zak has since changed the caption to, “One of the most humble superstars…MY MAN @nickjonas.”

Check out the photo below…

A post shared by Zak Hanzal (@zak_hanzal) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr