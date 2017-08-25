Nick Jonas Wasn't Happy About Being Called Short By a Fan

Nick Jonas just called out a fan who was pretty rude to him!

The 24-year-old entertainer stopped to take a photo with a fan named Zak Hanzal earlier this week but Nick wasn’t too happy with the post about it on Instagram.

Zak reportedly shared the photo with the caption, “@nickjonas u need a couple more inches bruhh,” referencing the height difference between the two.

Nick fired back, commenting, “You need some manners ‘bruh’ I didn’t need to stop to take that picture with you. Just rude. Very rude.”

After fans came to Nick‘s defense, he added, “Hey y’all…it’s all good. No need to spread hate.”

Zak has since changed the caption to, “One of the most humble superstars…MY MAN @nickjonas.”

Check out the photo below…