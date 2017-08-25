Sofia Carson: 'Ins and Outs' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Sofia Carson has just dropped her new single!

The 24-year-old actress just released her new song “Ins and Outs” and it’s so good!

Sofia recently showed off her insane singing skills when she starred alongside Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty in the Disney Channel musical Descendants 2.

You can download Sofia‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Ins and Outs” below!!

Click inside to read the lyrics…

The lyrics for “Ins and Outs” haven’t been released yet. The post will be updated once they’re out!