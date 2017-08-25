Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 12:21 am

Sofia Carson: 'Ins and Outs' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Sofia Carson: 'Ins and Outs' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Sofia Carson has just dropped her new single!

The 24-year-old actress just released her new song “Ins and Outs” and it’s so good!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Carson

Sofia recently showed off her insane singing skills when she starred alongside Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty in the Disney Channel musical Descendants 2.

You can download Sofia‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Ins and Outs” below!!

Click inside to read the lyrics…

The lyrics for “Ins and Outs” haven’t been released yet. The post will be updated once they’re out!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Lyrics, Music, Sofia Carson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr
  • Murielthunt


    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family!!!
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !yz48:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash48MediaWorld/GetPay$97/Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::!yz48z..,..

  • Koos

    inns & outs………..JUST LIKE FUCKING?