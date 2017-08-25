Top Stories
Fri, 25 August 2017 at 12:56 pm

Taylor Swift Sends Flowers to Right Said Fred for Co-Writing 'Look What You Made Me Do'!

Taylor Swift Sends Flowers to Right Said Fred for Co-Writing 'Look What You Made Me Do'!

Taylor Swift is extremely grateful for Right Said Fred.

The 27-year-old pop sensation just released her “I’m Too Sexy”-sampling comeback track “Look What You Made Me Do” at midnight on Friday (August 25), and she and co-writer Jack Antonoff expressed her gratitude to the duo by sending them flowers.

“Thank you so much to @taylorswift13 & @jackantonoff – very kind!” Right Said Fred wrote on Twitter along with a photo of the bouquet, which also came with a handwritten note.

“Look what you made us do…we love you and can’t wait for a chance to celebrate with you!” the note from Taylor and Jack reads.
Photos: Getty Images
