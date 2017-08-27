Pete Davidson Brings Girlfriend Cazzie David to MTV VMAs 2017!

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Cazzie David coupled up at the 2017 MTV VMAs!

The 23-year-old Saturday Night Live star and the 23-year-old actress daughter of Larry David stepped out at the award show held at The Forum on Sunday afternoon (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

Pete kept it casual in a tee and jeans, while Cazzie looked cute in a matching jacket and skirt set with a a bralette.

Earlier this year, Pete opened up about how Cazzie helped him stay sober and has been an incredible support to him.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.