Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Look Hotter Than Ever at Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight!

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler look like a million bucks together while attending the Showtime VIP Pre-Fight Party for Mayweather vs. McGregor on Saturday night (August 26) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The ridiculously hot couple made a rare red carpet appearance together at the event and they seriously looked amazing. Vanessa put her fit body on display in a latex dress while Austin suited up without a tie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

“Fight night with my man @austinbutler #styledbynat #latexbaby,” Vanessa captioned a photo on her Instagram account.

FYI: Vanessa is wearing a House of CB dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Jacquie Aiche jewelry.

