Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 1:54 am

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Look Hotter Than Ever at Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight!

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Look Hotter Than Ever at Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight!

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler look like a million bucks together while attending the Showtime VIP Pre-Fight Party for Mayweather vs. McGregor on Saturday night (August 26) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The ridiculously hot couple made a rare red carpet appearance together at the event and they seriously looked amazing. Vanessa put her fit body on display in a latex dress while Austin suited up without a tie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

“Fight night with my man @austinbutler #styledbynat #latexbaby,” Vanessa captioned a photo on her Instagram account.

FYI: Vanessa is wearing a House of CB dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Jacquie Aiche jewelry.

20+ pictures inside of Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler on the red carpet…

Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 01
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 02
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 03
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 04
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 05
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 06
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 07
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 08
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 09
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 10
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 11
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 12
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 13
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 14
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 15
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 16
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 17
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 18
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 19
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 20
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 21
vanessa hudgens austin butler fight night 22

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Variety; Photos: Getty, WENN, REX/Shutterstock
Posted to: Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Will Taylor Swift see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2017 MTV VMAs? - TMZ
  • Watch Sofia Carson perform her new single "Ins and Outs" for the first time! - Just Jared Jr
  • Selena Gomez's latest unicorn-inspired outfit is everything - TooFab
  • Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins fires back at James Cameron's criticism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony is teasing their 2017 MTV VMAs performance! - Just Jared Jr