Mon, 28 August 2017 at 5:35 pm

Gigi & Bella Hadid Are Runway Ready at Victoria's Secret Fittings

Gigi & Bella Hadid Are Runway Ready at Victoria's Secret Fittings

Gigi and Bella Hadid will be walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year and they’re getting ready for the big night this fall!

The supermodel sisters were both spotted heading to the brand’s offices on Monday (August 28) in New York City.

It has been reported that the models are in the middle of fittings right now and some of the angels were seen holding their wings!

“Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show !!! 🙌🏼” Gigi wrote on Instagram that afternoon. “Thank you my friends @ed_razek @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again 🕊🕊🖤 (as shown here at last year’s fitting, by @jeromeduran)!”

Bella confirmed her participation in the show over the weekend!

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

10+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid at the fittings…

Photos: INSTARimages.com, BackGrid USA
Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Victoria's Secret

