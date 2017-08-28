Top Stories
Mon, 28 August 2017 at 3:14 pm

Selena Gomez's Instagram Account Hacked, Posts Justin Bieber in the Buff

Selena Gomez‘s Instagram account was hacked on Monday afternoon (August 28) and the hacker shared a very not-safe-for-work image of the singer’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old entertainer is the most followed person on Instagram with over 125 million followers, so lots of people likely saw the post before it was quickly deleted.

The post went up around 2:45pm ET and shortly after, Selena‘s whole page temporarily went down.

The image that was shared was taken while Justin vacationed in Bora Bora in October 2015. He was caught by a photographer while skinnydipping outside his private villa.
