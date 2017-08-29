Venus Williams On Competing in US Open Without Serena: 'It's A Completely Different Experience for Both Us'

For the first time since 2010, Venus Williams is competing at the U.S. Open without her record-setting sister Serena, who is currently pregnant with her first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian.

“It’s definitely a different experience, especially for she and I, because we spent our whole lives focused, so focused on work,” the 37-year-old tennis pro expressed (via New York Post) after her first-round U.S Open clash on Monday (August 28) in Arthur Ashe Stadium with Viktoria Kuzmova.

“So when you have an experience that is not work, it’s pretty intense. That’s all we do, is work and train and focus. It’s a completely different experience for both us,” Venus added. “It’s been a beautiful 20 years. I love this game — that’s why I’m still here. I don’t know if there will be 20 more but I’m going to enjoy this year.”

Venus concluded her first day with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Viktoria.