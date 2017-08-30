Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

Chloe Bennet Explains Why She Changed Her Last Name from Wang to Bennet

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Wed, 30 August 2017 at 9:14 am

Lady Gaga Wraps Up 'Joanne World Tour' NYC Shows In The Rain!

Rain or shine, Lady Gaga will be right by your side!

Despite heavy rain pours throughout the evening, the 31-year-old entertainer took to the stage to perform for her second and final show at Citi Field as part of the Joanne World Tour on Tuesday (August 29) in New York City.

Gaga closed out the concert by bringing her longtime pals Breedlove, Tommy London, and Darian Darling onstage with her to perform her hit ballad “Million Reasons.”

“2 packed Citi Field #JoanneWorldTourNYC nights in a row might give a girl a cold except I’m from here so.. 😂 the show must go on!,” Gaga tweeted after the concert.

In case you missed it, check out Gaga showing off some bare skin on the stunning cover for V magazine‘s issue 109!
Credit: Kevin Mazur; Photos: Getty
Lady Gaga

