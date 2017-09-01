Niall Horan Kicks Off Flicker Sessions Tour, Performs One Direction Song! (Video)

Niall Horan has officially kicked off his intimate Flicker Sessions Tour!

The 23-year-old singer slayed his first show at the Olympia Theatre in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland, earlier this week.

He performed his upcoming debut album for a full house of fans, some of whom camped outside before the concert.

On Thursday (August 31), Niall headed to the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London, England, for his next performance, before enjoying some time at Electric Cinema, Notting Hill.

His shows also featured Irish supporting band Picture This.

Niall performed “Flicker” (the most important song he’s ever written, according to MTV), his next single “Too Much to Ask,” “Slow Hands” (he even showed off his dance moves for this one!), AND “Fool’s Gold” from One Direction’s 2014 album Four (watch a video here), among others.

Watch Niall perform “This Town” in Dublin below!

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on Aug 31, 2017 at 3:21am PDT

Check out the full set list below! Click inside to see Niall’s Flicker Sessions set list…

“The Tide”

“Seeing Blind”

“This Town”

“Paper Houses”

“You and Me”

“Fire Away”

“Flicker”

“Too Much To Ask”

“Since We’re Alone”

“Mirrors”

“On The Loose”

“Encore”

“Fool’s Gold”

“Slow Hands”

“On My Own”