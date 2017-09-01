Nick Jonas Took Plane Selfies With a Dad Who Had No Idea Who He Was

Nick Jonas has been the subject of enough headlines to be recognizable to most of us in 2017 – but, as a new story reminds us, not all of us.

One Twitter user, @deannanicoleh, tweeted an anecdote out this week about her dad who sat next to Nick Jonas for his Delta flight, and had no idea who he was.

Her dad figured out that the man beside him was famous, but could not decipher why.

“Who is Nick Jonas,” he texted his daughter. “He is sitting beside me on the plane.”

His daughter immediately asked for pictures, and in turn received selfies of Nick) and her dad together.

“When your Dad sits next to Nick Jonas on an airplane and has no idea who is is,” she tweeted.

