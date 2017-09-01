Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 9:30 pm

Nick Jonas Took Plane Selfies With a Dad Who Had No Idea Who He Was

Nick Jonas Took Plane Selfies With a Dad Who Had No Idea Who He Was

Nick Jonas has been the subject of enough headlines to be recognizable to most of us in 2017 – but, as a new story reminds us, not all of us.

One Twitter user, @deannanicoleh, tweeted an anecdote out this week about her dad who sat next to Nick Jonas for his Delta flight, and had no idea who he was.

Her dad figured out that the man beside him was famous, but could not decipher why.

“Who is Nick Jonas,” he texted his daughter. “He is sitting beside me on the plane.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

His daughter immediately asked for pictures, and in turn received selfies of Nick) and her dad together.

“When your Dad sits next to Nick Jonas on an airplane and has no idea who is is,” she tweeted.

Read the full exchange below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Frankie Muniz joining Dancing with the Stars? - TMZ
  • Lily Collins remembers Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death - Just Jared Jr
  • A Daily Show correspondent slams Ivanka Trump - TooFab
  • A Starsky & Hutch reboot is coming to Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes was super sick while recording this hit song - Just Jared Jr