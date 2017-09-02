Top Stories
Sat, 02 September 2017 at 2:36 am

Britney Spears Called Out a Drunk Fan & It Was Hilarious - Watch Now!

Britney Spears was joined on stage by a fan who may have had a little bit too much to drink and it was hilarious!

During the 35-year-old singer’s Piece of Me show, she brought the lucky fan on stage during her performance of “Freakshow.”

After finishing the song, Britney introduced herself to the fan, who seemed a little out of it, prompting her to ask, “Are you okay?”

When she got a little closer, she realized the fan was just a little drunk!

“My goodness, you smell like you have a lot of alcohol on your breath! Jesus Christ!” Britney said jokingly.

The fan didn’t seem to mind the funny interaction and was brought off stage by the dancers as Britney began her next song.

Watch it all go down in the video below…
Photos: WENN
