Taylor Swift Serves as Bridesmaid at BFF Abigail's Wedding (Photos)

Sam Heughan Films New Comedy in Amsterdam with Mila Kunis! (Photos)

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Conor McGregor Had a Big Emergency Before the Fight

Sat, 02 September 2017 at 7:36 pm

Camila Cabello Covers 'Rollacoaster,' Her First Solo UK Cover!

Camila Cabello Covers 'Rollacoaster,' Her First Solo UK Cover!

Camila Cabello poses for the cover of Rollacoaster magazine‘s Autumn/Winter 2017 issue, on newsstands September 20.

This cover marks the 20-year-old singer’s first solo magazine cover in the UK!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

In the issue, Camila opens up about collaborating with Charli XCX, recording The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving, and end of year vacay plans.

Also featured in the same issue are Cameron Dallas, Joe Jonas, Tom Daley, and more.

Make sure to pre-order your copy of the mag now at WonderlandShop.com to get the issue when it is released later this month!
camila cabello rollacoaster magazine 01
camila cabello rollacoaster magazine 02
camila cabello rollacoaster magazine 03
camila cabello rollacoaster magazine 04
camila cabello rollacoaster magazine 05
camila cabello rollacoaster magazine 06

Photos: Dennis Leupold
