'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Sat, 02 September 2017 at 11:02 am

Frankie Muniz & Girlfriend Paige Price Hold Hands on Date Night

Frankie Muniz has a huge smile on his face while stepping out for dinner with girlfriend Paige Price on Friday night (September 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 31-year-old former Malcolm in the Middle actor dined at celeb hotspot Craig’s restaurant that evening.

Paige and Frankie worked together on the indie film The Black String.

Frankie is one of the rumored contestants for the upcoming Fall 2017 season of Dancing With the Stars and he has been seen rehearsing at a dance studio.

We’ve compiled a list of 10 other celebs rumored to be competing, so go check that out!

30+ pictures inside of Frankie Muniz out for dinner with his girlfriend…

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Frankie Muniz, Paige Price

