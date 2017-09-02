Frankie Muniz & Girlfriend Paige Price Hold Hands on Date Night

Frankie Muniz has a huge smile on his face while stepping out for dinner with girlfriend Paige Price on Friday night (September 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 31-year-old former Malcolm in the Middle actor dined at celeb hotspot Craig’s restaurant that evening.

Paige and Frankie worked together on the indie film The Black String.

Frankie is one of the rumored contestants for the upcoming Fall 2017 season of Dancing With the Stars and he has been seen rehearsing at a dance studio.

