Jennifer Lawrence Arrives for Venice Film Festival with Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky make their way out of the airport and onto a boat after arriving in town on Saturday (September 2) in Venice, Italy.

The 27-year-old actress and the 48-year-old actor are set to premiere their new movie Mother at the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Tuesday.

While festival audiences will get to see the movie next week, the rest of us will have to wait until September 15 when the film hits theaters everywhere!

