Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 7:43 pm

Charmed's Holly Marie Combs Is Engaged - See Her Ring!

Charmed's Holly Marie Combs Is Engaged - See Her Ring!

Holly Marie Combs has some amazing news – she and her boyfriend Mike just got engaged!

The 43-year-old actress, best known for her work on Charmed and Pretty Little Liars, shared the news with fans on Instagram over the Labor Day weekend.

“Yes. Just yes,” Holly captioned a photo of her engagement ring on her finger.

Not much is known about Holly‘s new fiance, but she has shared several photos of him on social media this year.

This will be Holly‘s third marriage. She was previously married to Bryan Travis Smith from 1993 to 1997 and David Donoho from 2004 to 2011. She and David are the parents of three boys – Finley, 13, Riley, 10, and Kelley, 8.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Engaged, Holly Marie Combs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lil Wayne has reportedly been hospitalized for seizures - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna is joining former RHOBH co-star Eileen Davidson on Days of Our Lives - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is getting back to work after taking a year off - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Isabela Moner opens up about her UNICEF trip - Just Jared Jr