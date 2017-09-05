Kendall Jenner Covers 'Daily Front Row' With Mario Testino

Kendall Jenner looks simply stunning in nothing but a towel!

The 21-year-old model took on the cover of The Daily Front Row‘s Media issue alongside iconic photographer Mario Testino.

The cover is celebrating the duo, who will be receiving major awards at the magazine’s upcoming Fashion Media Awards.

Kendall will be receiving the “Icon of the Decade” award, while Mario will be awarded “Creative of the Year.”

“Mario Testino and Kendall Jenner are true forces of fashion. Mario’s unique vision and Kendall’s unique style will be celebrated at our Fashion Media Awards, alongside eight other powerhouses who make the fashion and media world the creative hub that inspires us all,” The Daily Front Row’s Editor in Chief Brandusa Niro said.

The fifth annual Fashion Media Awards are set to take place this Friday, September 8th.