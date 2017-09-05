Top Stories
Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Sam Heughan Reveals If He Goes Commando Under His Kilt

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Hilary Duff Said 'So Long' to Summer on the Beach In Her Bikini! (Photos)

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Maria Menounos Reveals What Helped Her Get Through Her Brain Tumor

Tue, 05 September 2017 at 4:04 pm

Kendall Jenner Covers 'Daily Front Row' With Mario Testino

Kendall Jenner Covers 'Daily Front Row' With Mario Testino

Kendall Jenner looks simply stunning in nothing but a towel!

The 21-year-old model took on the cover of The Daily Front Row‘s Media issue alongside iconic photographer Mario Testino.

The cover is celebrating the duo, who will be receiving major awards at the magazine’s upcoming Fashion Media Awards.

Kendall will be receiving the “Icon of the Decade” award, while Mario will be awarded “Creative of the Year.”

Mario Testino and Kendall Jenner are true forces of fashion. Mario’s unique vision and Kendall’s unique style will be celebrated at our Fashion Media Awards, alongside eight other powerhouses who make the fashion and media world the creative hub that inspires us all,” The Daily Front Row’s Editor in Chief Brandusa Niro said.

The fifth annual Fashion Media Awards are set to take place this Friday, September 8th.
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner daily front row cover 01

Photos: The Daily Front Row
Posted to: Kendall Jenner, Magazine, Mario Testino

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Levi Miller's salary for A Wrinkle in Time revealed - TMZ
  • Watch all of this week's So You Think You Can Dance performances - Just Jared Jr
  • All about that cowboy ninja on American Ninja Warrior - TooFab
  • Calista Flockhart talks Ally McBeal on 20th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Five dream dance partners for Sharna Burgess - Just Jared Jr