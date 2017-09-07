Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Suit Up for 'Call Me By Your Name' TIFF Premiere!

Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet share a cute moment on the red carpet at the premiere of Call Me By Your Name during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday (September 7) at the Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The co-stars were joined at the event by the film’s director, Luca Guadagnino.

New stills from the film were released last week ahead of its theatrical release date of November 24.

Call Me By Your Name is about the relationship between a 17-year-old American-Italian boy, Elio (Chalamet), and the American student, Oliver (Hammer), who comes to live at his family’s home for the summer. Amid the sun-drenched splendor of the setting, Elio and Oliver discover the heady beauty of awakening desire over the course of a summer that will alter their lives forever.

