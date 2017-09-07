Top Stories
Rihanna Jokes About Losing Her Virginity

Rihanna Jokes About Losing Her Virginity

Sam Heughan Gives An Interview All About His 'Fine Ass'

Sam Heughan Gives An Interview All About His 'Fine Ass'

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 8:21 pm

Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Suit Up for 'Call Me By Your Name' TIFF Premiere!

Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Suit Up for 'Call Me By Your Name' TIFF Premiere!

Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet share a cute moment on the red carpet at the premiere of Call Me By Your Name during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday (September 7) at the Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The co-stars were joined at the event by the film’s director, Luca Guadagnino.

New stills from the film were released last week ahead of its theatrical release date of November 24.

Call Me By Your Name is about the relationship between a 17-year-old American-Italian boy, Elio (Chalamet), and the American student, Oliver (Hammer), who comes to live at his family’s home for the summer. Amid the sun-drenched splendor of the setting, Elio and Oliver discover the heady beauty of awakening desire over the course of a summer that will alter their lives forever.

FYI: Armie is wearing a Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit. Timothee is wearing Calvin Klein.

15+ pictures inside of Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet on the red carpet…

Just Jared on Facebook
armie hammer timothee chalamet call me by your name tiff 01
armie hammer timothee chalamet call me by your name tiff 02
armie hammer timothee chalamet call me by your name tiff 03
armie hammer timothee chalamet call me by your name tiff 04
armie hammer timothee chalamet call me by your name tiff 05
armie hammer timothee chalamet call me by your name tiff 06
armie hammer timothee chalamet call me by your name tiff 07
armie hammer timothee chalamet call me by your name tiff 08
armie hammer timothee chalamet call me by your name tiff 09
armie hammer timothee chalamet call me by your name tiff 10
armie hammer timothee chalamet call me by your name tiff 11
armie hammer timothee chalamet call me by your name tiff 12
armie hammer timothee chalamet call me by your name tiff 13
armie hammer timothee chalamet call me by your name tiff 14
armie hammer timothee chalamet call me by your name tiff 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino, Timothee Chalamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Robert De Niro vows to help rebuild Barbuda after Hurricane Irma's destruction - TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld is releasing a new song this Friday - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of stars will be presenting at the Emmys - TooFab
  • George Michael's first posthumous single will be released this week - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A fourth Powerpuff Girl is coming - Just Jared Jr