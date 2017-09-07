Top Stories
Rihanna Jokes About Losing Her Virginity

Rihanna Jokes About Losing Her Virginity

Sam Heughan Gives An Interview All About His 'Fine Ass'

Sam Heughan Gives An Interview All About His 'Fine Ass'

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 9:09 pm

Don Cheadle & Andrew Rannells to Star in Showtime Comedy!

Don Cheadle & Andrew Rannells to Star in Showtime Comedy!

Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells are set to star in the upcoming comedy pilot Ball Street, which was ordered by Showtime.

Longtime collaborators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are directing and executive producing the pilot.

Ball Street “kicks off on Oct. 19, 1987 — aka Black Monday, the day of the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. The potential series will explore who caused it as it revolves around a group of outsiders who take on Wall Street,” according to THR.

This will mark a return to Showtime for Don, who starred in House of Lies for the network.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andrew Rannells, Don Cheadle, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Robert De Niro vows to help rebuild Barbuda after Hurricane Irma's destruction - TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld is releasing a new song this Friday - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of stars will be presenting at the Emmys - TooFab
  • George Michael's first posthumous single will be released this week - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A fourth Powerpuff Girl is coming - Just Jared Jr