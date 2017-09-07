Don Cheadle & Andrew Rannells to Star in Showtime Comedy!

Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells are set to star in the upcoming comedy pilot Ball Street, which was ordered by Showtime.

Longtime collaborators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are directing and executive producing the pilot.

Ball Street “kicks off on Oct. 19, 1987 — aka Black Monday, the day of the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. The potential series will explore who caused it as it revolves around a group of outsiders who take on Wall Street,” according to THR.

This will mark a return to Showtime for Don, who starred in House of Lies for the network.