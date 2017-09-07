Top Stories
Rihanna Jokes About Losing Her Virginity

Sam Heughan Gives An Interview All About His 'Fine Ass'

Thu, 07 September 2017 at 7:08 pm

Zach Braff Notices He Looks Like The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr.!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. was just announced as the new star of The Bachelor and now Zach Braff is opening up about their similar looks!

“I can’t believe I’m the Bachelor! I didn’t even audition. Looking forward to the fantasy suites,” Zach tweeted along with a photo of Arie‘s promo art.

Arie was the runner-up on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2012 and he was a total curveball for the next Bachelor choice.

Pictured inside: Arie making an appearance to announce his new role on Thursday (September 7) on Good Morning America in New York City.
