Fri, 08 September 2017 at 12:41 am

Thomas Rhett: 'Life Changes' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Thomas Rhett: 'Life Changes' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Thomas Rhett has dropped his brand new album Life Changes and you can listen to it in full right here!

This is the 27-year-old country singer’s third studio album and it features that singles “Craving You,” a duet with Maren Morris, and “Unforgettable.”

“LIFE CHANGES is here! These 14 songs represent who I am today, I hope you can find yourself in each of them,” Thomas tweeted when the album dropped.

You can download the album now on iTunes or stream it below via Spotify.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Thomas Rhett’s new album?
