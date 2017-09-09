Top Stories
2017 New York Fashion Week - Full Runway & Event Coverage!

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Rare Appearance During NYFW!

Sat, 09 September 2017 at 12:46 pm

'It': Sophia Lillis & Wyatt Oleff Dish on Working With Bill Skarsgard & More!

'It': Sophia Lillis & Wyatt Oleff Dish on Working With Bill Skarsgard & More!

The young stars of It Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff are spilling some on-set secrets!

The 15-year-old actress and the 14-year-old actor – who are both members of The Losers’ Club in the film – snapped these cool pics for the latest issue of our online magazine RAW.

Sophia on working with Bill Skarsgard, who plays Pennywise the clown: “All of the crew members are just cool calming people that even seeing Bill Skarsgard with his full clown makeup was funny to see because he acted so nice to me. He’s like, ‘Hey! How’s you day?,’ and the next second he’s choking me. It’s all really confusing, but he’s a cool guy.”

Wyatt on working with Sophia: “It was our first project working together and hopefully there’s more to come. (laughs) She’s just such a fantastic actor. A lot of us can’t even like compare to her. It’s weird. It’s like incredible how she’s able to express herself. Because in real life she’s not too good at it, but when it comes to acting she’s very top notch. Working with her was definitely awesome.”

Sophia on working with a group of boys: “Nothing changed. They called me the androgynous kid because I had short hair. They were very nice, they were like 12 and I was like 14. We were young! I’m still really young. (laughs) It was like a year ago. Back in the day! No, we’re still young, so it’s fine.”

Watch the duo hilariously play the Whisper Challenge below!

For more from Sophia and Wyatt, visit RawPages.com (Sophia‘s feature here and Wyatt‘s feature here).


IT’s Sophia Lillis & Wyatt Oleff Play The Whisper Challenge

10+ pictures inside of Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff from their RAW shoot…

Photos: Kai Z. Feng for RAW
