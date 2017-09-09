Kate Mara & Chloe Sevigny Celebrate Fashion Week with Saks Fifth Avenue!

Top Stories
Sat, 09 September 2017 at 3:45 pm

Kate Mara and Chloe Sevigny pose for photos at the Saks Fifth Avenue presentation and cocktail party on Friday (September 8) in New York City.

Model Doutzen Kroes was also there to enjoy the festivities.

The event – which was held during New York Fashion Week – was put on to celebrate the newly renovated third floor of the brand’s flagship store. Saks Fifth Avenue President Marc Metrick and Chief Merchant Tracy Margolies co-hosted the event!

Stay tuned for many more fashion week updates throughout the week, only on Just Jared!
Credit: courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue
