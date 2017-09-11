Armie Hammer Has Best Response to James Woods' 'Call Me By Your Name' Commentary
Armie Hammer has called out actor James Woods after he slammed the upcoming movie Call Me By Your Name for featuring a young gay romance.
Woods, who has shared his conservative views on Twitter many times in the past, retweeted a tweet that said, “24 year old man. 17 year old boy. Stop.” He added, “As they quietly chip away at the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA.”
Armie replied to the tweet by reminding James of his own dating history.
“Didn’t you date a 19 year old when you were 60…….?” he wrote.
When he was 59, Woods starting dating 19-year-old Ashley Madison and they remained together for seven years. He then started dating 20-year-old Kristen Bauguess when he was 66 and they reportedly are still together.
As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA https://t.co/WqAnYxB604
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 11, 2017