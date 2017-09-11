Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 4:09 pm

Armie Hammer Has Best Response to James Woods' 'Call Me By Your Name' Commentary

Armie Hammer Has Best Response to James Woods' 'Call Me By Your Name' Commentary

Armie Hammer has called out actor James Woods after he slammed the upcoming movie Call Me By Your Name for featuring a young gay romance.

Woods, who has shared his conservative views on Twitter many times in the past, retweeted a tweet that said, “24 year old man. 17 year old boy. Stop.” He added, “As they quietly chip away at the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA.”

Armie replied to the tweet by reminding James of his own dating history.

“Didn’t you date a 19 year old when you were 60…….?” he wrote.

When he was 59, Woods starting dating 19-year-old Ashley Madison and they remained together for seven years. He then started dating 20-year-old Kristen Bauguess when he was 66 and they reportedly are still together.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name, James Woods

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Richard Branson's Caribbean island has been totally destroyed by Hurricane Irma - TMZ
  • Jake Paul confirms he's single - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian is getting so big! - TooFab
  • Melissa McCarthy wins an Emmy for hosting SNL - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch premieres his new film My Friend Dahmer at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival - Just Jared Jr