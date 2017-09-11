Brooklyn Beckham Meets Fans & Signs Copies of His New Book!

Brooklyn Beckham had a meet and greet for his fans!

The 18-year-old photographer and college student held a book signing for “What I See,” his newly published work on Sunday (September 10) in New York City. Earlier that day, Brooklyn was seen attending his mom Victoria Beckham‘s fashion show in the Big Apple alongside his dad David.

Brooklyn recently moved to New York City to attend college at the Parsons School of Design, where he is studying photography.