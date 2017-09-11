Top Stories
Mon, 11 September 2017 at 12:56 pm

Jim Carrey Gives Bizarre Interview at NYFW Event (Video)

Jim Carrey was in attendance at a party held during New York Fashion Week and he gave a bizarre interview on the red carpet in which he slammed the entire event.

The 55-year-old actor opened up to E! News about his opinion on fashion week while attending the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party.

“There’s no meaning to any of this,” Jim told Catt Sadler. “So I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join and here I am. You got to admit, it’s completely meaningless.”

Jim was told that the event was held to celebrate icons. He replied, “Celebrating icons? Boy, that’s just the absolute lowest aiming possibility that we could come up with … I don’t believe that you exist but there is a wonderful fragrance in the air.”

When Catt tried to change the topic to Jim‘s dapper suit, he said, ”I didn’t get dressed up. There is no me. There’s just things happening. It’s not our world … we don’t matter.”


Jim Carrey Sounds Off on Icons and More at NYFW 2017
