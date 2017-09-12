Lily James & Jeremy Irvine Film 'Mamma Mia' Sequel on a Boat!

Lily James and Jeremy Irvine sit on the front of a boat while waiting to film a scene for their upcoming movie Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again on Tuesday (September 12) on the island of Vis in Croatia.

The actors are playing the younger versions of Donna and Sam, who are played by Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan in the present day.

Lily and Jeremy were joined on set by Josh Dylan who is playing the younger version of Stellan Skarsgard‘s character Bill.

“The ‘commute’ to work each morning for #mammamia2 #worknotwork #mammamiamovie,” Jeremy captioned the below Instagram photo.

