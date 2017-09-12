Top Stories
Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 7:55 pm

Lily James & Jeremy Irvine Film 'Mamma Mia' Sequel on a Boat!

Lily James & Jeremy Irvine Film 'Mamma Mia' Sequel on a Boat!

Lily James and Jeremy Irvine sit on the front of a boat while waiting to film a scene for their upcoming movie Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again on Tuesday (September 12) on the island of Vis in Croatia.

The actors are playing the younger versions of Donna and Sam, who are played by Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan in the present day.

Lily and Jeremy were joined on set by Josh Dylan who is playing the younger version of Stellan Skarsgard‘s character Bill.

“The ‘commute’ to work each morning for #mammamia2 #worknotwork #mammamiamovie,” Jeremy captioned the below Instagram photo.

A post shared by Jeremy Irvine (@_jeremyirvine) on

25+ pictures inside of Lily James and Jeremy Irvine filming the movie…

