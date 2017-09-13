Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson & Romain Dauriac Finalize Divorce & Custody Agreement

Scarlett Johansson & Romain Dauriac Finalize Divorce & Custody Agreement

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac have officially finalized their divorce.

Official papers were filed to a courthouse in the borough of Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday (September 12), TMZ reports.

The former couple also share a daughter named Rose, who was born in 2014. The couple settled the terms of their custody agreement after Romain‘s lawyer said he wanted to move to France with their daughter.

Since their split, Scarlett has been romantically linked to SNL‘s Colin Jost, though there has not been any official confirmation if they’re actually a couple.
