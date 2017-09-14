Cardi B Has a Cinderella Moment at Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Cardi B steps out on the red carpet at Rihanna‘s 2017 Diamond Ball on Thursday (September 14) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The 24-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper had a Cinderella moment while attending the event, which is held each year to benefit the Clara Lionel Foundation.

It was a big day for Cardi as she received nine nominations for the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, tying for the most nods with DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar.

Cardi was in town for NYFW this week, where she was joined by her boyfriend Offset at a party.

FYI: Cardi is wearing a Christian Siriano dress.