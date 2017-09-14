Rihanna Glams Up for Third Annual Diamond Ball!

Rihanna looks stunning while making an appearance on the red carpet at her 2017 Diamond Ball on Thursday (September 14) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The 29-year-old entertainer hosted the event to benefit her Clara Lionel Foundation. This is the third annual ball and it is being hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle this year.

“easily bout to be the best. night. ever. 🤷🏾‍♀️,” Rihanna wrote on Instagram that day, hyping up performances from Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a Ralph & Russo Couture dress and Chopard jewelry.

