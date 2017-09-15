Nick Jonas Performs New Single 'Find You' at Private Showcase at The Peppermint Club!

Nick Jonas is bringing his new song to the stage!

The 24-year-old crooner performed “Find You” at a private showcase at The Peppermint Club on Thursday night (September 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

In addition to his debut live performance of “Find You,” Nick also performed previous hits “Chains,” “Jealous,” “Levels,” and “Close.”

Nick shared with the crowd that his new single was written after getting high and having fun in the rave tent at Coachella.

“I was out there with some friends, and we were jumping around to a bunch of different stages. We smoked a little weed…so we went to the rave tent for a while, and we just danced for about four hours,” he said.

“After I took a shower and I had a cup of coffee, I said…I just had the most amazing experience. I think it was because this beat was consistent.”

Nick went into the studio with singer-songwriter Simon Wilcox and talked about writing a song about self-discovery: “Every time we write songs together, she makes me go to a place that’s really personal,” he explained.

Watch Nick perform “Find You” below!

15+ pictures from Nick‘s showcase inside…