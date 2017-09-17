Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 8:39 pm

James Corden & Wife Julia Carey Look Cute Together at Emmys 2017!

James Corden and Julia Carey are a handsome couple at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old late night funnyman is both a presenter and a nominee at this year’s ceremony: his The Late Late Show with James Corden is nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

James recently made headlines for a funny spoof of IT, playing a not-so-terrifying clown.

FYI: James is wearing Tiffany & Co. cuff links and a watch.

The Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live right now on CBS.

