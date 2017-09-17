James Corden & Wife Julia Carey Look Cute Together at Emmys 2017!

James Corden and Julia Carey are a handsome couple at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old late night funnyman is both a presenter and a nominee at this year’s ceremony: his The Late Late Show with James Corden is nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

James recently made headlines for a funny spoof of IT, playing a not-so-terrifying clown.

FYI: James is wearing Tiffany & Co. cuff links and a watch.

The Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live right now on CBS.