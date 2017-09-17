Sun, 17 September 2017 at 7:23 pm
Jessica Biel Shows Some Leg at Emmys 2017
Jessica Biel is showing so much leg in her 2017 Emmy Awards dress!
The 35-year-old actress will be taking the stage to present tonight at the big show, held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.
Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.
