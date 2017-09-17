Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 7:23 pm

Jessica Biel Shows Some Leg at Emmys 2017

Jessica Biel is showing so much leg in her 2017 Emmy Awards dress!

The 35-year-old actress will be taking the stage to present tonight at the big show, held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Biel

Be sure to check out the full list of celebrity presenters if you missed it! It’s sure to be quite the star-studded affair.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

Photos: Getty
