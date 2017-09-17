Top Stories
Sun, 17 September 2017 at 3:33 pm

Zac Efron, James Marsden, & More Stars Race in Nautica Malibu Triathlon 2017

Zac Efron, James Marsden, & More Stars Race in Nautica Malibu Triathlon 2017

Zac Efron is doing his part to help out Children’s Hospital Los Angeles!

The 29-year-old Baywatch star participated in the Nautica Malibu Triathlon for the second year in a row on Sunday (September 17) at Zuma Beach in Malibu, Calif.

He was joined by his brother Dylan as well as swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Conor Dwyer.

“We raced our hearts out for @childrensla. #love,” Zac captioned the Instagram photo below.

Also in attendance were James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth, Jack Falahee, Joel McHale, Cassandra Scerbo, Isabelle Fuhrman, Beverly Mitchell, Oscar Nunez, Jon Cryer, Karla Souza, and David Denman.

That same day, Zac and Dylan also visited with some patients at the hospital. See a pic from their visit here.

“Huge thanks to @zacefron for visiting our Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Diseases unit—and for raising awareness and funds for CHLA’s pediatric cancer research program! We’ll see you at #NauticaMalibuTri,” the hospital shared on their Instagram.

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

20+ pictures inside of Zac Efron, James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth, and more at the race…

